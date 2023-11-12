The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Hershey by 97,975.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $191.48 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.71.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

