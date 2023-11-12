The Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $939.52

The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 939.52 ($11.60) and traded as high as GBX 959.32 ($11.84). The Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 955 ($11.79), with a volume of 164,549 shares changing hands.

The Monks Investment Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3,183.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 939.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 967.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The Monks Investment Trust Company Profile

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

