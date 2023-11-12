The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,556 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,370,641 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,810 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 21,013 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,376,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $201,470,000 after buying an additional 30,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

