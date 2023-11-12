TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

TXMD opened at $2.00 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 232.35% and a net margin of 61.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

