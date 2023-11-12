Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TYGO. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Tigo Energy from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Roth Mkm downgraded Tigo Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Tigo Energy from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
In other news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $72,842.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,260.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,616,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.
Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.
