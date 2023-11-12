TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $34,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $147.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.72. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

