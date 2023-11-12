TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 169,778 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169,778 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SBA Communications worth $22,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,039,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.12.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $218.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $312.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.66.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

