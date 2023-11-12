Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.99

Shares of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and traded as high as $23.46. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 55,399 shares.

Tokio Marine Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.