Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $69.17

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.17 and traded as high as $76.22. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $76.03, with a volume of 246,039 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.06. The company has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

