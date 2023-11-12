Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $8.20 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.20 billion and approximately $58.58 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00006487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016892 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,006.02 or 0.99982276 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011446 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001737 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.39464813 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $58,515,133.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.