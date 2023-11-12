TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$18.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TA. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.50.

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$11.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$10.02 and a 1-year high of C$13.97. The company has a market cap of C$3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

