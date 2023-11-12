Trexcoin (TREX) Price Reaches $1.29 on Top Exchanges

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Trexcoin has a total market cap of $12.89 billion and approximately $76,160.46 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trexcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00003466 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Trexcoin has traded down 53.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Trexcoin

Trexcoin was first traded on April 4th, 2020. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 10,006,849,552 coins. The official website for Trexcoin is www.trexcoin.org. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @trexcointrex. The Reddit community for Trexcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trexcointrex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trexcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Trexcoin (TREX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate TREX through the process of mining. More information can be found at https://www.trexcoin.org/."

