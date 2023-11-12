Trivest Advisors Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises about 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares in the company, valued at $48,168,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares in the company, valued at $48,168,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $715,389.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 101,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,315,698.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,210 shares of company stock worth $66,713,579. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 3.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM stock opened at $176.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $215.77.

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

