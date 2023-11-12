Trivest Advisors Ltd Buys 1,238,600 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6,193.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,238,600 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 5.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $149,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $113.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market cap of $309.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.93.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

