Trivest Advisors Ltd Invests $411,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. MongoDB accounts for about 0.0% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $376.89 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.70 and a 1-year high of $439.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,851,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,484 shares of company stock worth $101,547,167 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

