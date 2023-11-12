Trivest Advisors Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trivest Advisors Ltd reduced its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793,670 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group comprises 0.4% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $10,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $33.91 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. Analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCOM. TheStreet cut Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

