Trivest Advisors Ltd Reduces Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Trivest Advisors Ltd trimmed its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for approximately 0.0% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,044 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after buying an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,229,000 after buying an additional 165,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after buying an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,733,000 after buying an additional 251,486 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,630.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,836,721.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,840,817 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $160.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.73. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.