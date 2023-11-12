Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Short Interest Down 21.4% in October

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,590,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 14,740,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE:TFC opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,544,000 after acquiring an additional 526,889 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

