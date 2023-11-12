Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Turnstone Biologics Stock Performance
NASDAQ TSBX opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91. Turnstone Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $13.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Turnstone Biologics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Turnstone Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Turnstone Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Turnstone Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Turnstone Biologics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSBX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Turnstone Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Turnstone Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Turnstone Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Turnstone Biologics Company Profile
Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trial to treat cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.
