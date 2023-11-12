Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance
Shares of VEEE opened at $1.34 on Friday. Twin Vee Powercats has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72.
Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%.
About Twin Vee Powercats
Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.
