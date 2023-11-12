Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance

Shares of VEEE opened at $1.34 on Friday. Twin Vee Powercats has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%.

Institutional Trading of Twin Vee Powercats

About Twin Vee Powercats

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

