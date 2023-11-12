U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,686.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 83,909 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

USB stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on USB

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.