Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $102,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

UNP opened at $211.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.19. The firm has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

