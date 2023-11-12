UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,369,161 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 338,900 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,619,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $541.21 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $553.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $500.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. TD Cowen decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

