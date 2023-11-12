Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UPWK has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.10.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. Upwork has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $362,257.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,479,478.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $362,257.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,479,478.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 5,835 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,008 shares of company stock valued at $935,030 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Upwork by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

