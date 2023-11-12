Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.07

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.07 and traded as high as C$2.15. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$2.13, with a volume of 47,238 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$566.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.31, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.27.
Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 245.80% and a negative return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of C$7.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0064899 earnings per share for the current year.
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
