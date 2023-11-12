Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.92.

URBN opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

