Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Utz Brands stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

