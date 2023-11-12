Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Valvoline updated its FY24 guidance to $1.40-1.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

In other news, CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger acquired 6,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 116,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,147.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $57,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $348,141.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,147.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $601,606 and sold 12,351 shares valued at $415,476. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

