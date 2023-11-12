VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $21,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ANGL opened at $27.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $28.44.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

