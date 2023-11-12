Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 814.9% in October

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 750,200 shares, an increase of 814.9% from the October 15th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $77.06. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.00.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

