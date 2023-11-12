Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Up 21.4% in October

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 979,100 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 806,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.89. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.