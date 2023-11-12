Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.5% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $404.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $323.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

