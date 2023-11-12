Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Down 82.3% in October

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the October 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTC. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1,077.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VTC opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.06. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2591 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.