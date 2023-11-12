Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

