Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VCYT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.20.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Veracyte

Veracyte Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

Shares of VCYT opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $32.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 630,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Veracyte by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Veracyte by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 635,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Veracyte by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Veracyte by 649.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 68,570 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.