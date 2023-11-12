Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the October 15th total of 34,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Verde Clean Fuels

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verde Clean Fuels Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGAS opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.38 and a current ratio of 8.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. Verde Clean Fuels has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels ( NASDAQ:VGAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

