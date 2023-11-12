VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the October 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VerifyMe during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in VerifyMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 74,046 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 7.2% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 160,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

VRME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on VerifyMe from $2.00 to $1.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of VerifyMe from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of VRME opened at $1.11 on Friday. VerifyMe has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.55.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. Equities analysts expect that VerifyMe will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

