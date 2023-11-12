Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,300 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the October 15th total of 424,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Versus Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Versus Systems Stock Down 3.8 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VS. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 920,683 shares during the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VS stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. Versus Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 116.79% and a negative net margin of 2,512.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Versus Systems will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Featured Stories

