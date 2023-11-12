Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $327,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,266,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $18,511,525 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

VRTX opened at $373.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $387.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.