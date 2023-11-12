Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $364.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $359.00 to $364.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $376.13.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $373.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $387.42. The company has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $18,511,525. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,339,611,000 after purchasing an additional 124,141 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.