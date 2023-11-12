Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VIGL. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $198.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGL. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 6,988.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 626.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 223,960 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

