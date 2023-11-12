Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Update

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the October 15th total of 193,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of VIRI opened at $0.78 on Friday. Virios Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Virios Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,461 shares in the company, valued at $71,826.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 161,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 86,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virios Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.