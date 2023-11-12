VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Down 25.9% in October

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the October 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of VirTra
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of VirTra by 303.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VirTra Stock Performance
VTSI stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. VirTra has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of VirTra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of VirTra from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
About VirTra
VirTra, Inc provides force and firearms training, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.
