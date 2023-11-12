VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Down 25.9% in October

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the October 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of VirTra

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of VirTra by 303.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VirTra alerts:

VirTra Stock Performance

VTSI stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. VirTra has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VirTra ( NASDAQ:VTSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 million. VirTra had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of VirTra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of VirTra from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTSI

About VirTra

(Get Free Report)

VirTra, Inc provides force and firearms training, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.