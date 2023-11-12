Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $113,000 in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 445,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,196,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 447.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 229,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 187,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 71,892 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

PSLV stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

