Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,364 shares of company stock worth $12,738,292. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 1.6 %

CB opened at $222.44 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.61 and a 200-day moving average of $201.89.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.