Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of GT opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

