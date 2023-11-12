Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Update

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the October 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of VVOS stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.75. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VVOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75). Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 354.65% and a negative net margin of 121.40%. The company had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($8.25) EPS. Analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

