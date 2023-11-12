VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) PT Raised to $7.00

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

VTEX stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 3.94. VTEX has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.89 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 59.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 57.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of VTEX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 525,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in VTEX by 91.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

