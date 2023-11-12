Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $6.41 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $174.14 million and approximately $57.13 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $6.41 or 0.00017309 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016892 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,006.02 or 0.99982276 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011446 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.56825377 USD and is up 12.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $52,194,742.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.