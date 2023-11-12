W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 403.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $68.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

